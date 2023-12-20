Windsor Man Charged With $244,000 Investment Fraud

Windsor Police has charged a 40-year-old suspect for allegedly defrauding multiple people out of almost $250,000.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation last month after receiving reports about an individual who represented himself as a businessman and convinced six people to invest a total of $244,778 in his incorporated company.

Through their investigation, members of the Financial Crimes Unit determined that the money invested was not used, nor was ever intended to be used, for investment purposes.

On December 19th, 2023, officers arrested the suspect in the 2500 block of Curry Avenue. He has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. They encourage anyone who believes they may have been affected to file a report through the Windsor Police website. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously with information at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.