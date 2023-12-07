Vote With Your Smoke: Downtown Windsor BIA Announces Innovative Ballot Bins

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association launched a new environmental initiative aimed at keeping downtown streets cleaner and more welcoming with six new cigarette disposal bins located throughout downtown Windsor.

These unique bins “are more than just receptacles for cigarette butts,” said DWBIA Chair Chris MacLeod. “They’re an engaging way to encourage proper disposal and community interaction.” Each bin features a fun, interactive question that allows smokers to vote with their cigarette butts on various light-hearted topics. The goal is to not only reduce litter but also to engage the community in a unique way.

The bins will be located at the following spaces:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

126 Ouellette

294 Ouellette

341 Ouellette

507 Ouellette

546 Ouellette

670 Ouellette

Strategically placed on light poles, these bins are designed to be easily accessible for smokers, while contributing to the aesthetic and cleanliness of the downtown area.

Keeping the bins relevant and engaging, the DWBIA will be changing the questions on the bins quarterly. “We invite the community, including local businesses and residents, to participate by suggesting questions for the bins,” MacLeod suggested. “It’s an excellent opportunity for the community to engage in fun, meaningful dialogue while contributing to the effort of keeping our downtown butt-free.”