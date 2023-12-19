VIDEO: Three Suspects Wanted For Robbery



The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a robbery in east Windsor.

Police say that around 11:45pm on December 4th, 2023, three suspects entered a pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road East and stole several items.

When a store employee confronted the trio, one of the suspects pushed her to the ground. The employee sustained minor physical injuries as a result.

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Banwell Road.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.