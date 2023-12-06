CloudyNow
Two Arrests Made In Connection To Saturday’s Double Shooting

Wednesday December 6th, 2023, 1:53pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects in connection to a double shooting over the weekend.

In the early hours of December 2nd, 2023, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West.

Once on scene, they located a 32-year-old male and 35-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified two suspects in the shooting.

On 9:00am on December 5th, officers located and arrested one suspect at a residence in the 4500 block of Fontana Avenue.

That evening, the second was taken into custody at a home in the 1000 block of Pelissier Street.

Both suspects have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger the life of a person.

