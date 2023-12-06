CloudyNow
Teen Charged After Threats At Leamington School

Wednesday December 6th, 2023, 11:39am

Crime & Police News
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 15-year-old with uttering threats – to cause death or bodily harm in connection with an incident at a high school in Leamington.

Police say that on December 5th, 2023, they received a report of threats made by a student from a High School Leamington. As a result of the investigation, police located the 15-year-old student and was arrested without incident.

There were no public safety concerns associated with this incident.
The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

 

 

