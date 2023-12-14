Suspects Wanted For Theft Of Tools On Lauzon Road

Windsor Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying two men wanted for stealing tools from a construction site.

Police say on December 12th, 2023, they were called to a construction site in the 1600 block of Lauzon Road for a theft report. Two males were captured on surveillance stealing several 14 DeWalt batteries, 5 DeWalt chargers, two reciprocating saws, two grinders, and several impact drivers.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a large build. At the time of the incident, he wore a brown baseball hat, a burgundy hoodie, black jeans, and a red bandana.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore a green and black plaid jacket, a black toque, and an orange bandana.

If you can identify the individuals or have information related to this incident, please call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.