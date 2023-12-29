Suspects Wanted For Retail Thefts On Walker Road

The Windsor Police Service is looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.

Police say that between December 17th and December 23rd, 2023, the suspects entered the store on three occasions, concealed items, and then left without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.