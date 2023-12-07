Suspect Arrested For Impaired Driving Following Fatal Vehicle Collision



Windsor Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman for impaired driving, causing death after a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Police say that just before 12:00am on December 6, 2023, they were called to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a motor vehicle collision. Officers learned that a motor vehicle was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed before losing control, hitting a tree, and striking a parked car.

A 21-year-old male passenger was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She will be charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.