Suspect Arrested Following Overnight Stabbing

Thursday December 7th, 2023, 5:10pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a female suspect in connection to a stabbing overnight.

Police say around 3:30 am, they were called to the 40 block of Giles Blvd East for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from two stab wounds. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim following an argument over money.

Officers quickly located the suspect hiding under a vehicle in a parking lot and took her into custody.

A 29-year-old female from Windsor is charged with assault, causing bodily harm, and failing to comply with a release order.

