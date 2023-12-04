Suspect Arrested After Multiple Commercial Break-Ins

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a string of break-ins at commercial businesses throughout the city.

The Windsor Police’s Target Base Unit launched an investigation into multiple reports of commercial break-ins and attempted break-ins that occurred between November 18th and 27th, 2023. In all but one incident, the suspect smashed the glass of the business to gain entry.

During one incident, over $10,000 in designer sunglasses were stolen from a business in the 7700 block of Wyandotte Street East. In two other incidents, entry was not gained, but the business sustained damage during the attempt.

Following an extensive investigation, the Target Base Unit identified a 37-year-old suspect.

On December 1st, 2023, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) and Emergency Services Unit located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 600 block of Charles Street.