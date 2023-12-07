Stolen Vehicle Set On Fire In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are investigating the arson of a stolen vehicle.

Police say that just after 12:30 am Thursday, LaSalle they responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on Kelly Road.

LaSalle Fire Service extinguished, and further investigation revealed that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen from the City of Windsor.

The recovered vehicle will undergo a thorough examination to gather any potential evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.