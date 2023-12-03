Double Shooting On Giles Boulevard

Last updated: Sunday December 3rd, 9:46am

Windsor Police are investigating a double shooting near downtown.

Police say just before 2:00am on Saturday, they received a report that two people had been shot at a residence in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West. Once on scene, officers located a 32-year-old male and 35-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit, who believe the shooting was targeted and continue to search for both the suspects and the firearm used in the incident.

Investigators urge residents in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West area to review their security surveillance cameras for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.