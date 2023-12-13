UPDATED: Possible Human Remains Located In Colchester

Last updated: Wednesday December 13th, 6:26pm

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were located in the community of Colchester.

Police say around 1:30pm on December 12th, 2023, officers attended the undisclosed location for the report of human remains found by an excavation crew working in the area.

The scene was secured, and OPP worked in conjunction with the Regional Coroner’s Office and a Forensic Anthropologist.

On December 13th, 2023, a Forensic Anthropologist examined the remains and determined that they are historical in nature and have no forensic interest at this time. The remains are confirmed to be those of a human.

As a result of the inspection and the information obtained from the Forensic Anthropologist, Essex County OPP Crime Unit believe there is no criminality and therefore will not be continuing a criminal investigation at this time.