Police Searching For Three Suspects After Attempted Robbery

Friday December 15th, 2023, 11:05am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking for three suspects following an attempted robbery at a jewelry store.

Police say that shortly after 4:00pm on December 13th, 2023, three masked suspects entered a jewelry store in the 100 block of Eugenie Street West. However, upon seeing a police officer on contract duty inside the business, the suspects quickly retreated to a waiting Honda CRV and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The three suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing and face masks.

They fled in a blue 2018 Honda CRV with Ontario licence plates.

Investigators urge residents and businesses in the area of the 100 block of Eugenie Street West to review their security surveillance cameras for evidence.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

