Police Raid Downtown Magic Mushroom Dispensary

Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $64,000 in illegal drugs after executing another search warrant at a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

The warrant was around 4:00 pm on Tuesday at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During their search, officers located and seized the following:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

6,060 psilocybin capsules

1,954 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms

1,215 psilocybin chocolate bars

235 grams psilocybin gummies

13 grams psilocybin hot chocolate

13 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes

Six psilocybin vapes

$1,355 in Canadian currency

$425 in U.S currency

A 22-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

In July and August of 2023, officers executed warrants at this location, which resulted in the seizure of over $46,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.