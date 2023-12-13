Police Raid Downtown Magic Mushroom Dispensary
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday December 13th, 2023, 4:46pm
Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $64,000 in illegal drugs after executing another search warrant at a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.
The warrant was around 4:00 pm on Tuesday at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.
During their search, officers located and seized the following:
- 6,060 psilocybin capsules
- 1,954 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms
- 1,215 psilocybin chocolate bars
- 235 grams psilocybin gummies
- 13 grams psilocybin hot chocolate
- 13 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes
- Six psilocybin vapes
- $1,355 in Canadian currency
- $425 in U.S currency
A 22-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.
In July and August of 2023, officers executed warrants at this location, which resulted in the seizure of over $46,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.
