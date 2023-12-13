Mostly CloudyNow
Police Raid Downtown Magic Mushroom Dispensary

Wednesday December 13th, 2023, 4:46pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police has charged one individual and seized $64,000 in illegal drugs after executing another search warrant at a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

The warrant was around 4:00 pm on Tuesday at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

During their search, officers located and seized the following:

  •  6,060 psilocybin capsules
  • 1,954 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms
  • 1,215 psilocybin chocolate bars
  • 235 grams psilocybin gummies
  • 13 grams psilocybin hot chocolate
  • 13 Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes
  • Six psilocybin vapes
  • $1,355 in Canadian currency
  • $425 in U.S currency

A 22-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

In July and August of 2023, officers executed warrants at this location, which resulted in the seizure of over $46,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.

 

