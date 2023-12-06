Police Investigate Three Collisions In Tilbury

The Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to three collisions in Tilbury within a short time of each other on Tuesday.

At 11:13am An SUV turning onto Canal Street from Ella Street was involved in a side-impact collision with a van. The van came to rest after striking a pole. The SUV continued travelling east on Canal Street and then onto Tilbury Street.

At 11:15am the SUV failed to negotiate the bend on Tilbury Street at Mill Street and ran off the roadway. The 86-year-old Romney Township woman driving the SUV was transported to a London hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance for medical attention.

If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Constable Kristen Charron at [email protected] for the Ella Street collision and Constable Dan Clark at [email protected] for the Tilbury Street collision or 519-355-1092.

Then, at 1:46pm, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Queens Line, between Davidson Road and Bonneau Line.

The officer discovered both vehicles involved in the collision were travelling west on Queens Line. As the first vehicle ahead was turning left onto Davidson Road, traffic behind it came to a stop. The second vehicle attempted to pass the stopped vehicles on the left. The second vehicle collided with the turning vehicle, causing it to drive in and out of a ditch.

Neither driver sustained any injuries in the collision. Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene.

The driver of the passing vehicle was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.