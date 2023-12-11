CloudyNow
Police Arrest 14 Shoplifters

Monday December 11th, 2023, 10:47am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police arrested 14 people last week and recovered $4,250 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on shoplifting.

From December 5th to 7th, the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit worked with the TJX Security Team at Winners, Marshalls, and HomeSense stores in Windsor to identify and arrest suspected shoplifters.

The specialized POP Unit was launched in 2018 to focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.

