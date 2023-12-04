Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Collision ​

Windsor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say around 6:00pm Sunday, a vehicle travelling northbound in the 3300 block of Everts struck a pedestrian from behind.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.