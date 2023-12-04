Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Collision
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 4th, 2023, 10:49am
Windsor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police say around 6:00pm Sunday, a vehicle travelling northbound in the 3300 block of Everts struck a pedestrian from behind.
The 35-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
