Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Collision ​

Monday December 4th, 2023, 10:49am

Accidents
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say around 6:00pm Sunday, a  vehicle travelling northbound in the 3300 block of Everts struck a pedestrian from behind.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

