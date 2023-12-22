Light RainNow
Pedestrian Recovering After Being Hit By A Vehicle

Friday December 22nd, 2023, 2:32pm

Accidents
The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating a vehicle collision in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

It happened just before 3:00pm on December 21st, 2023, at the intersection of Sandwich Street and Mill Street. Through the investigation, officers learned that a vehicle turning southeast on Mill from Sandwich struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

The 24-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are expected for the driver.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is urged to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

