One Arrest During Windsor Police R.I.D.E. Program
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday December 9th, 2023, 9:40am
Friday night, the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere and traffic enforcement programs at locations in Windsor and Amherstburg.
In total, 100 vehicles were checked with 53 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices) and one arrest for impaired driving.
