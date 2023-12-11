CloudyNow
Attempted Murder Investigation In Leamington

Monday December 11th, 2023, 11:47am

Crime & Police News
..One person is in custody facing criminal charges in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Leamington.

Police say that around 10:15pm on December 8th, 2023, they received a weapons call to an address on Erie Street South. Upon arrival, officers located a male with what appeared to be stab wounds. As a result, a second male located on the scene was arrested without incident.

As a result, Chad Lindsay Thomas, 44 years of age of Leamington, has been charged with an attempt to commit murder and unauthorized possession of a weapon. The accused remains in custody, awaiting a bail hearing.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation. If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

