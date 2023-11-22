Windsor Man Killed In Woodstock Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 22nd, 2023, 7:13am
The Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a collision that took the life of a Windsor man.
Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred in the westbound lanes between Norwich Avenue and Sweaburg Road around 2:20am Tuesday.
When emergency responders arrived, they found the transport truck north of the roadway fully engulfed in flames.
The 59-year-old driver from Windsor was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The highway was closed completely for several hours, with two lanes opening mid-morning and the rest opening late Tuesday.
