Windsor Man Killed In Woodstock Crash

The Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a collision that took the life of a Windsor man.

Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred in the westbound lanes between Norwich Avenue and Sweaburg Road around 2:20am Tuesday.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the transport truck north of the roadway fully engulfed in flames.

The 59-year-old driver from Windsor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed completely for several hours, with two lanes opening mid-morning and the rest opening late Tuesday.