Windsor Man Charged With Theft In Chatham

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a Windsor man after attempted shoplifting in Chatham on Friday.

Police say that around 3:30pm, a Loss Prevention staff member of Canadian Tire attempted to place a shoplifter under arrest for theft.

He was observed grabbing multiple items, including a crowbar, mechanic gloves, long-handled bolt cutters, and a deadbolt lock. The man made his way to the garden center and attempted to throw the items on the other side of the fence. The Loss Prevention staff of Canadian Tire attempted to place him under arrest for theft and contacted the police.

Police arrived on the scene to continue the arrest; however, the man attempted to flee from police and was apprehended after a short foot chase.

He was taken into custody and has been held pending a bail hearing.