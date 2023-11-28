Two Suspects Sought In Downtown Commercial Break-In

Windsor Police are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects in a break-and-enter and fraud investigation.

Police say that on November 19th, 2023, at approximately 11:00pm a female suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the back door of a business in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East. While inside, the suspect stole an employee’s bag containing a wallet, debit and credit cards, personal items, and keys to the business.

Around 8:00am the following day, the same female suspect, accompanied by a male suspect, entered the business using the stolen keys. They stole an iPad and a bag of frozen French fries this time.

On November 21st, the female suspect was captured on video surveillance at two convenience stores using the stolen debit card to make fraudulent purchases.

The female suspect is described as white, 30-40 years old, with long black hair. At the time of the November 19th incident, she wore a gray toque, gray hooded jacket, and running shoes.

The male suspect is described as white with a ponytail. He wore an orange jumpsuit and carried a Puma gym bag at the time of the November 20th incident.

Both suspects are wanted for break-and-enter and theft under $5,000. The female suspect is also wanted for fraud under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.