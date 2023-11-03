Three Arrested After Selling Stolen Property Online

Windsor Police have arrested three suspects following an overt operation which led to the recovery of stolen property and the seizure of illegal drugs and weapons.

Police say on October 18th, 2023, they responded to a break-and-enter at a storage unit in the 800 block of Walker Road.

Numerous personal items were stolen from the complainant, including two sets of expensive running shoes. Five days later, the complainant contacted police to report the shoes were for sale online.

Officers continued their investigation by contacting the seller to purchase the shoes. Three suspects were arrested without incident. After the arrest, officers executed a search warrant and located brass knuckles and over $7,400 of fentanyl and dilaudid.