Suspects Arrested In Pellet Gun Shooting



Windsor Police Service have arrested three suspects after two people were shot with a suspected pellet gun.

Police say that around 7:30pm on Halloween, an adult and her child were standing at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue when they were shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a passenger in a moving vehicle.

The adult was struck in the arm, while the child was hit in the left side of her face. Both suffered minor injuries as a result.