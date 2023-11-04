Suspects Arrested In Pellet Gun Shooting
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday November 4th, 2023, 9:21am
Windsor Police Service have arrested three suspects after two people were shot with a suspected pellet gun.
Police say that around 7:30pm on Halloween, an adult and her child were standing at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue when they were shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a passenger in a moving vehicle.
The adult was struck in the arm, while the child was hit in the left side of her face. Both suffered minor injuries as a result.
