MistNow
3 °C
38 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
16 °C
61 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
11 °C
52 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspects Arrested In Pellet Gun Shooting

Saturday November 4th, 2023, 9:21am

Crime & Police News
0
0


Windsor Police Service have arrested three suspects after two people were shot with a suspected pellet gun.

Police say that around 7:30pm on Halloween, an adult and her child were standing at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue when they were shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a passenger in a moving vehicle.

The adult was struck in the arm, while the child was hit in the left side of her face. Both suffered minor injuries as a result.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message