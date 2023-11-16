Suspect Wanted For Porch Pirate Theft

Windsor Police are looking for a suspect after a porch pirate theft.

Police say that around 1:30pm on November 6th, 2023, video surveillance captured a female driving a red sedan in the 3500 block of Matchette Road.

The suspect is observed walking up to a residence and stealing packages from the front porch.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is described as a white female with long blonde hair, approximately 20-25 years old. At the time of the offence, she wore a black Kappa sweatsuit, multiple large chains, a black New York baseball hat, and pink running shoes.

If you can identify this suspect, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.