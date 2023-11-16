Mostly CloudyNow
14 °C
57 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
13 °C
55 °F		SunnySat
8 °C
46 °F		SunnySun
9 °C
48 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily Newsletter

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Wanted For Porch Pirate Theft

Thursday November 16th, 2023, 4:26pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are looking for a suspect after a porch pirate theft.

Police say that around 1:30pm on November 6th, 2023, video surveillance captured a female driving a red sedan in the 3500 block of Matchette Road.

The suspect is observed walking up to a residence and stealing packages from the front porch.

The suspect is described as a white female with long blonde hair, approximately 20-25 years old. At the time of the offence, she wore a black Kappa sweatsuit, multiple large chains, a black New York baseball hat, and pink running shoes.

If you can identify this suspect, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message