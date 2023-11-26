Suspect Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Michigan

A Windsor man wanted for an alleged attempted murder has been arrested in Michigan.

Windsor Police say that Kyle Small was taken into custody yesterday by members of the United States Marshals Service. The 25-year-old man was wanted by the Windsor Police Service in connection to a targeted shooting last summer.

The arrest resulted from a coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Small is expected to appear at an extradition hearing in Detroit court on Monday.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Small and a second suspect, 24-year-old John Managhan, days after a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue on August 15th, 2023. Police continue to search for Managhan.

The victim, a 33-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police continue to search for Managhan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.