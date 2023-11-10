Suspect Sought For Break And Enter And Criminal Harassment

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for a break-and-enter and criminal harassment.

Police say that just after 8:00pm on October 19th, 2023, officers were called to an apartment building in the 1100 block of Howard Avenue for a report of criminal harassment.

Officers learned that the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was followed home from a store by an unknown man. When the victim entered the residence, the suspect blocked the door with his foot and forced his way inside. Once confronted by a second individual, the suspect quickly fled the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Investigators have since obtained surveillance images of the suspect. The male is described as Middle Eastern, approximately 18-25 years old, approximately 5’6” tall with a stocky build, short dark hair, and a slight moustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a black coat, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white “Jordan” sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com​.