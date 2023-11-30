Light RainNow
Suspect Arrested Following Robbery At Downtown Residence

Thursday November 30th, 2023, 2:34pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a 47-year-old man following a robbery at a downtown residence.

Police say that in the early afternoon of November 29th, 2023, a male suspect entered a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue and threatened the occupant before leaving with the occupant’s computer.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Through investigation, officers identified the suspect and located him at a different residence in the 300 block of Glengarry. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is charged with robbery and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

