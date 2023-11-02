Mainly SunnyNow
Suspect Arrested Following Child Pornography Investigation

Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 4:09pm

Crime & Police News
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect after an investigation into the possession and transmission of child pornography.

Police say that in March 2023, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been uploading child pornography online.

On September 12th, 2023, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Bayberry Cres. in Belle River. Numerous electronic devices were seized, including computers, hard drives, and cellular phones.

On October 31st, 2023, Herbert Hemberger, 63, was arrested and charged with:

  •  Possession of child pornography (x 2)
  • Accessing child pornography (x 5)
  • Transmitting child pornography (x 5)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police ICE Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

