Shots Fired In West Windsor

Saturday November 18th, 2023, 7:18am

Crime & Police News
Last updated: Saturday November 18th, 11:24am

Windsor Police are on the scene of a shots fired investigation at College and Campbell.

Police say that no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.

