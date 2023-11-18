Shots Fired In West Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday November 18th, 2023, 7:18am
Last updated: Saturday November 18th, 11:24am
Windsor Police are on the scene of a shots fired investigation at College and Campbell.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Police say that no injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message