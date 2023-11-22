Mostly CloudyNow
Police Still Investigating Spring Shooting

Wednesday November 22nd, 2023, 1:52pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are continuing to investigate a shooting on the city’s west side that took place last spring.

On May 3rd, 2023, at approximately 10:30pm, officers responded to a report that a person had been shot in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road West. Officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male aged between 18 to 30 years old. He wore black clothing and a surgical mask at the time of the incident. He may have fled the scene in a 2011-2014 model white Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) and online at www.catchcrooks.com

