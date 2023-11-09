Police Seeks Witness In Downtown Shooting

Windsor Police are looking to speak to the driver of a Honda Civic who picked up the suspect following a downtown shooting over the weekend.

Police say that just after 2:00am on November 5th, 2023, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue. Once on scene, officers found a 23-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Bullets also grazed two other people.

Investigators have since obtained surveillance footage of the shooting suspect. In one video, the suspect is seen hiding behind a parked vehicle while he speaks to someone on his cellular phone.

The suspect is then seen getting into a white Honda Civic that pulls up along Park Street. We urge the driver of the Civic, who may not have been aware of the shooting at the time, to come forward and speak with investigators.

Police continue to ask businesses and residents in the neighbouring area to check their surveillance video between 1:00am and 3:30am for information that may be pertinent to this case.

The shooter is described as a white male, 19-23 years old, 150lbs, 5’7”, short black hair with a small build. At the time of the offence, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.