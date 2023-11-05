Police Seek Suspect In Multiple Vehicle Robberies



Windsor Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for two motor vehicle robberies and two attempted vehicle robberies over the last 24 hours.

The first occurred at approximately 3:30am on November 4th, 2023, in the 300 block of Tecumseh Road East. A motorist was in the drive-thru line at a restaurant when a male suspect walked up to his window, assaulted him, and demanded his vehicle. When the motorist honked the car horn to attract attention, the suspect quickly fled the scene.

The second incident occurred in the 300 block of Tuscarora Street some 90 minutes later. A male matching the suspect’s description approached an individual who was sitting in a 2017 red Honda Civic. When the motorist rolled down his window, the suspect sprayed him in the face with a noxious substance, pulled him out of his seat, and drove off in the vehicle.

Roughly one hour later, the same male suspect was responsible for a vehicle robbery in the 2500 block of Lincoln Road. A person delivering newspapers was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance and forced out of his 2010 white Audi. The suspect then fled the scene with the vehicle.

Another attempted vehicle robbery occurred this morning at 3:00am in the 1400 block of Holburn Street. Again, a male matching the suspect’s description sprayed a victim with a noxious substance and attempted to steal their vehicle.

At this time, investigators believe the same suspect was involved in all four incidents. He is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, 5’6” tall, with a heavy build. At the time of the incidents, he wore a green hooded sweatshirt and a black covid mask.

A light grey van, possibly a Grand Caravan, is believed to have been driven by an accomplice.

Investigators urge residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity of these incidents to review their security surveillance cameras for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.