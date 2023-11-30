Police Seek Suspect In Assault On Senior

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an assault on a senior.

Police say that just before 10:00am on November 23rd, 2023, the victim was outside his residence when he observed the suspect rummaging through recycling bins in the 10000 block of Atwater Cresent.

An altercation ensued, and the victim was assaulted. The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5’4” tall, bald and clean-shaven. At the time of the incident, he wore a beige sweater and was riding a three-wheeled bicycle with a trailer attachment resembling a child’s stroller or wagon.

Investigators are asking residents of the area indicated on the map to check their surveillance cameras for images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.