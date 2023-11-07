Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Carjacking Suspects

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify three suspects responsible for multiple carjackings and attempted carjackings over the weekend.

On November 4th and 5th, 2023, officers responded to two vehicle robberies and two attempted vehicle robberies around the city. In each case, a suspect walked up to the driver’s side window, assaulted the motorist, and tried to steal the vehicle. Three of the four victims were sprayed in the face with a noxious substance.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit have since obtained video footage of the three suspects exiting a grey Grand Caravan believed to have been used in the carjackings. The Caravan was reported stolen on November 1st and involved in a minor hit-and-run incident two days later in a parking lot in the 900 block of Ottawa Street.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com​.