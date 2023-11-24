Police Looking For Fraud Suspect

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who they say allegedly fraudulently used a debit card.

Police say that the suspect entered a bank in the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East and withdrew $800 in cash with a debit card that a previous customer accidentally left in the ATM.

The suspect is a black male, approximately 18 to 25 years old, with a medium build and dreadlocks.

If you can identify the suspect, contact our Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.