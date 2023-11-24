Lockdown Lifted After Threats Made Against Belle River High School

OPP have reopened Belle River District High School following threats to the school, Friday afternoon.

On November 24th, 2023, at approximately 1:20pm, the Ontario Provincial Police Essex County detachment responded to the Belle River District High School located at 33 South Street in Belle River for report of a threat.

It was determined that an unknown individual contacted the school and made threats over of the phone.

#OPP investigate reported threats at Belle River District High School earlier this afternoon in @EssexON. No injuries were reported, and there was NO threat to students, staff, or the public. #EssexOPP #WROPP ^es https://t.co/bMucyCodwf — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 24, 2023

As a result, school officials placed the school into lockdown and contacted police. The OPP attended the school and were present while students safely exited. There were no injuries reported.

The Essex County OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact police 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.