Essex Man Charged In A Child Luring Investigation

Thursday November 30th, 2023, 1:31pm

Crime & Police News
Investigators from the Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) have arrested and charged a 65-year-old Essex man for allegedly luring a child online.

Police say that in November of 2023, officers began an investigation relating to the man luring a child under the age of 18 years of age for a sexual purpose while using social media platforms.

On November 16th, 2023, a search warrant was executed at the man’s residence, where he was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

There is a publication ban in place which limits the information that can be released. No other information is available at this time.

