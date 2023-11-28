Driver Charged After Going 149 km/h On Highway 3
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 28th, 2023, 4:35pm
A Windsor driver has been charged with stunt driving on Highway 3.
OPP says the 26-year-old was clocked going 149 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Essex.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, their vehicle was impounded, and the driver’s licence was suspended.
