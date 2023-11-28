SunnyNow
Driver Charged After Going 149 km/h On Highway 3

Tuesday November 28th, 2023, 4:35pm

Local News
A Windsor driver has been charged with stunt driving on Highway 3.

OPP says the 26-year-old was clocked going 149 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Essex.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, their vehicle was impounded, and the driver’s licence was suspended.

