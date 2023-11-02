Driver Charged After Vehicle Plunges Into Lake Erie

One person has been charged after a single-vehicle collision on Point Pelee Drive at Mersea Road C on Wednesday evening.

Police say just before 9:00pm, the pickup truck with five occupants left the roadway and plunged into Lake Erie. All five occupants managed to escape with no injuries.

The 19-year-old driver was placed under arrest and transported to the OPP detachment for testing and is facing several changes, including operation while impaired.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 14th, 2023.