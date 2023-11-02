Mainly SunnyNow
10 °C
49 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
13 °C
55 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
12 °C
54 °F		SunnySun
15 °C
59 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Driver Charged After Vehicle Plunges Into Lake Erie

Thursday November 2nd, 2023, 2:24pm

Leamington
0
0

Screenshot from OPP Facebook

One person has been charged after a single-vehicle collision on Point Pelee Drive at Mersea Road C on Wednesday evening.

Police say just before 9:00pm, the pickup truck with five occupants left the roadway and plunged into Lake Erie. All five occupants managed to escape with no injuries.

The 19-year-old driver was placed under arrest and transported to the OPP detachment for testing and is facing several changes, including operation while impaired.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on November 14th, 2023.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message