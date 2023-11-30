Light RainNow
Dozens Of Tickets Handed Out In Traffic Blitz

Thursday November 30th, 2023, 1:46pm

Crime & Police News
Dozens of tickets handed out in a traffic blitz on Wednesday by Windsor Police, LaSalle Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

This speed enforcement initiative resulted in a total of 67 tickets, including speeding and various vehicle document violations.

 

 

