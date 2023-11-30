Dozens Of Tickets Handed Out In Traffic Blitz
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 30th, 2023, 1:46pm
Dozens of tickets handed out in a traffic blitz on Wednesday by Windsor Police, LaSalle Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.
This speed enforcement initiative resulted in a total of 67 tickets, including speeding and various vehicle document violations.
