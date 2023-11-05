NEW INFORMATION: Downtown Shooting Under Investigation

Last updated: Sunday November 5th, 5:33pm

Windsor Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown.

Police say that just after 2:00am, they were called to shots fired in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue. Once on scene, officers found a 23-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Two other people were also grazed by bullets.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’5”-5’7” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police urge residents and businesses in the immediate area and the 400 and 500 blocks of Pelissier Street to review their security surveillance cameras between 1:00am and 3:30am for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Suspect Photo: