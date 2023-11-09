Do You Know This Porch Pirate?

Windsor Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a porch pirate.

Police say that around 4:00pm on November 2nd, 2023, video surveillance captured this blue truck pull into the driveway at a residence in the 3900 block of Casgrain Drive. The driver exited the vehicle and stole a package that was left on the porch. The driver then returned to the vehicle and handed the package to a passenger in the front seat.

Through investigation, officers learned that the vehicle in the video was reported stolen earlier in the day.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, a beard, a moustache and tattoos on both forearms. At the time of the incident, he wore a blue sweater, black vest, blue jeans, and a black baseball hat.

If you can identify this suspect, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.