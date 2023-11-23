Suspect In Custody For An Assault With An Axe Following Lengthy Standoff

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for an assault with an axe following a five-hour standoff.

Around 3:00am Thursday, police were called to the 2100 block of Church Street for a report of an injured person. Once officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a large laceration to his arm. The male was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers learned that the victim was assaulted with an axe during an altercation in the 1300 block of Assumption Street.

Officers attended the Assumption Street residence, and when they ordered the suspect to exit the home, she refused to comply. Police negotiated with the suspect for over five hours for a peaceful surrender. At approximately 9:00am, the female suspect was taken into custody without incident. Both parties involved were in an intimate partner relationship.

A 38-year-old female is charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.