Windsor Police Makes Changes To Its Deputy Chief Positions

Friday October 20th, 2023, 1:42pm

Windsor Ponce have made some changes to its Deputy Chiefs.

 

Karel DeGraaf has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief for a six-month term.

“This appointment comes as a pivotal move to support Deputy Chief Providenti in addressing a series of crucial internal matters,” a statement from the Police Board said.  Deputy Chief Providenti will continue in his role until March 29th, 2024 to ensure a seamless transition.

Jason Crowley has also been announced as the permanent Deputy Chief of Operations.

 

