Windsor Police Makes Changes To Its Deputy Chief Positions

Windsor Ponce have made some changes to its Deputy Chiefs.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Karel DeGraaf has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief for a six-month term.

“This appointment comes as a pivotal move to support Deputy Chief Providenti in addressing a series of crucial internal matters,” a statement from the Police Board said. Deputy Chief Providenti will continue in his role until March 29th, 2024 to ensure a seamless transition.

Jason Crowley has also been announced as the permanent Deputy Chief of Operations.