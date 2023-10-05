Mostly CloudyNow
Windsor Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Thursday October 5th, 2023, 9:53am

Accidents
0
0

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Benjamin Avenue.

Police say around 11:30pm on October 4th, 2023, a vehicle travelling westbound on Tecumseh collided with a vehicle turning northbound onto Benjamin.

One passenger in the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly before 12:00am. The other passengers and drivers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that more information will be released shortly.

