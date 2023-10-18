Windsor Police Debunking Misinformation In Social Media Post

Windsor Police say information in a recent social media post on abductions or attempted abductions are are unfounded and believed to be a hoax.

Police say they have not received any reports that match the descriptions of these online reports.

“This notice is not intended to discourage people from contacting the Windsor Police Service. We urge you to remain vigilant and to contact us if you feel unsafe or see any suspicious activity,” police said.