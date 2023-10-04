Windsor Man Wanted In Sarnia

Sarnia Police are looking for a Windsor man after they say he attended local businesses where he produced counterfeit $100 bills.

Police say the suspect passed the counterfeit bills in order to make purchases for items and retrieve real currency with the change received for the fraudulent purchases.

Surveillance photos were obtained, and the suspect was subsequently identified as 24-year-old Dylan LaForet of Windsor. They say he has been linked to similar incidents in neighbouring jurisdictions.

The Sarnia Police Service believes that LaForet may be responsible for other unreported crimes involving the passing of counterfeit currency.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who may have been a victim or witness to additional crimes are requested to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 ext. 0.